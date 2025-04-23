Student Loan: CONUA expresses concern over alleged sharp practices by institutions

By Adesina Wahab

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has expressed concern about recent reports alleging unethical practices by some institutions in the administration of the student loan scheme.

According to these reports, while funds are disbursed to institutions for the benefit of students, some management teams allegedly deny receipt of such funds and continue to compel students to make other payments.

In a statement on Tuesday by the National President, Dr Niyi Sunmonu, the body said, “Even more troubling are allegations that these funds are being held in interest-yielding accounts for the private gains of a few, rather than being used for the intended educational relief.

Equally disturbing is the revelation by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), through its Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMO), that some institutions may be colluding with banks to exploit students who are beneficiaries of the loan scheme. This kind of conduct is not only fraudulent but also erodes trust in our educational system.

“As a union that has been at the forefront of supporting the student loan initiative from its conceptualization through to its final execution, CONUA sees these alleged unethical practices as a deliberate attempt to subvert a noble scheme designed to promote access to higher education and ease the financial burden on struggling students and their families. It is disheartening that while the government is attempting to improve equity and access in education, some academic managers are reportedly undermining these efforts for personal gain.

“CONUA holds the strong view that these allegations must not be swept under the carpet. We find it disappointing that the government has yet to publicly name and shame the institutions and individuals involved. In a country where impunity continues to undermine national development, exposure of wrongdoing serves as both a deterrent to potential offenders and a necessary punishment for those already complicit.

“More disheartening, however, is the fact that such acts are being perpetrated within the walls of our higher institutions. These are spaces that should represent integrity, character-building, and national service. The notion that academic administrators, those charged with shaping the minds and morals of future leaders, are allegedly involved in financial misconduct is an indictment on the state of ethics in our institutions.

“To address this issue effectively before it spirals out of control, CONUA recommends the following measures: Immediate Independent Investigation: The Federal Government should launch a transparent and independent probe into these allegations, involving anti-corruption agencies and relevant regulatory bodies.

“Publication of Findings: Institutions found culpable must be publicly named, and individuals involved must face administrative and legal consequences.

“Establishment of Oversight Mechanisms: A monitoring framework should be introduced, involving neutral parties, including academic unions like CONUA, to track the disbursement and utilization of student loans.

“Student Awareness and Protection: Students must be educated on their rights regarding the loan scheme and protected from financial extortion.

“Ethical Reorientation: There is an urgent need for a moral reawakening in our institutions. Ethics, transparency, and accountability must return to the heart of academic leadership.

CONUA remains committed to promoting integrity, equity, and justice in the university system. We stand with students and the Nigerian public in demanding accountability. It is only through principled actions that we can reclaim the credibility of our educational institutions and ensure the success of any intervention, including the student loan scheme.”