Student face ‘decades behind bars’ for alleged Tesla firebomb attack in US

A 19-year-old University of Massachusetts student, Owen McIntire, could face “decades behind bars” for allegedly firebombing a Tesla dealership in Kansas City on March 17.

McIntire is charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and malicious damage by fire to interstate commerce property.

According to the Department of Justice, McIntire used a Molotov cocktail to ignite two Tesla Cybertrucks, each valued over $100,000, and damage two charging stations.

A police officer spotted smoke coming from the vehicles and discovered a burnt rag near the cocktail.

Despite attempts to extinguish the fire, it spread, and firefighters eventually put it out.

Witnesses provided descriptions matching McIntire’s clothing and a video posted online showed him fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage placed him at Kansas City International Airport after the incident.

Law enforcement tracked him down using social media, cell phone data, and flight information, leading to his arrest in Boston.

Attorney General Pam Bondi warned: “You will be arrested. You will be prosecuted. You will spend decades behind bars. It is not worth it.”

McIntire’s case adds to a growing number of incidents involving Tesla vehicles, including a recent arson case in New Mexico.