Slum2School Africa named winner of HP’s 2025 Global Digital Equity Accelerator Award

In a global announcement by HP Inc. and the HP Foundation, Slum2School Africa has been officially named one of the eight international winners of the 2025 HP Digital Equity Accelerator Prize—an acknowledgment of the organization’s leadership in driving educational access through digital innovation in Africa.

The prestigious award was presented to a select group of nonprofits from Nigeria, Greece, Indonesia, and Spain, each chosen for their scalable, technology-enabled solutions to digital exclusion. Every selected organization will receive a comprehensive support package exceeding $200,000, including $100,000 in HP technology and infrastructure, capacity-building grants, and participation in a six-month global accelerator program focused on executive leadership and sustainable growth.

Since its inception in 2012, Slum2School Africa has evolved into a leading force in education equity across the continent, reaching over 685,000 children through technology-driven and community-based education models. At the heart of the organization’s mission is a commitment to ensure that every child, regardless of their socioeconomic background, can access quality learning and digital opportunity.

Through its STEM & Innovation Program, Slum2School has introduced children from low-income and slum communities to robotics, AI, coding, and design thinking—empowering them with skills relevant for the future of work. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization launched its Virtual Learning Program, delivering a hybrid education solution through virtual classrooms, tablets, data-enabled devices, and psychosocial support, which kept thousands of children connected to learning during a time of global disruption.

“In a world increasingly shaped by technology, digital access has become the great equalizer—or the greatest divider,” said Orondaam Otto, Founder and Executive Director of Slum2School Africa. “To be recognized by HP, a global leader in innovation, affirms that our local solutions have global relevance. This award accelerates our vision of building a world where no child is left behind—technologically, socially, or educationally.”

As global inequality in digital access persists, HP’s Digital Equity Accelerator seeks to address what has been identified as a $1 trillion digital divide—a barrier to both education and economic participation for millions. Since 2022, the Accelerator has supported 27 nonprofits in eight countries, collectively expanding their reach to over 9 million people worldwide.

“The future of work depends on equitable access to technology, digital skills, and opportunity,” said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact at HP Inc. and Executive Director of the HP Foundation. “Through the Digital Equity Accelerator, HP is empowering nonprofits to bridge the digital divide, ensuring disconnected adolescents and adults have the tools and training needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. By investing in these organizations, we are not just expanding access—we are powering the future of work.”

Slum2School joins a globally diverse 2025 cohort of recognized organizations, including:

She Code Africa (Nigeria)

Socialinnov (Greece)

The Smile of the Child (Greece)

Solve Education Foundation (Indonesia)

Markoding (Indonesia)

Fundación Esplai (Spain)

AlmaNatura Foundation (Spain)

“These organizations are paving the way for new models of inclusive education and digital transformation across diverse regions of the world,” said HP in its global release.

“This prize is not just for our team—it is for the millions of children who wake up each day hoping for a chance,” Otto added. “It is for every teacher, volunteer, and donor who has believed in our mission. And it is for the future we are building—one where education is not a privilege of the few, but a fundamental right for all.”

With this recognition, Slum2School Africa is expected to expand its digital learning programs to new regions, enhance its digital learning hubs, and build stronger partnerships with local governments and global organizations—further cementing Africa’s role in shaping the future of education through innovation.

As the new Accelerator cohort embarks on this journey, stakeholders and observers across the globe will be watching closely to see the impact these eight organizations will make in advancing digital equity and education for all.