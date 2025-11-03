Pro bono with integrity: Experts push for quality, ethics, justice in free legal services

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Legal experts have urged Nigerian lawyers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in providing pro bono services, stressing that free legal aid must never translate to poor-quality representation.

The call was made in Abuja at the Law for Humanity Summit 2025, organized by the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), where speakers emphasized that pro bono work remains central to equal access to justice and the integrity of the legal profession.

In his keynote address, Prof. Omoniyi Akinola, a renowned law scholar and clinician from Baze University, Abuja, said professionalism in pro bono service enhances public trust in the justice system. He stressed that lawyers offering free services must demonstrate the same diligence and excellence they give to paying clients.

“Every client deserves the same quality of representation, regardless of their financial status. Pro bono should never mean substandard,” he stated.

Akinola also advocated that pro bono service be included as a criterion for appointing judges and notaries, arguing that such a measure would encourage a culture of selflessness and ensure that those elevated to such positions have demonstrated genuine commitment to justice and public interest.

Speaking on the summit’s theme, “The Quintessential Pro Bono Lawyer: Providing Value Without Compromising Professional Standards,” he highlighted the rising demand for ethical and effective legal aid in Nigeria, and called for international collaboration, enhanced law clinic training, and better coordination of pro bono networks nationwide.

On her part, Lucy Abagi, Chief Executive Officer of PPDC, underscored the importance of collaboration between the bar and the bench and advocated sustainable funding mechanisms to support free legal services.

Abagi highlighted the impact of PPDC’s Reforming Pretrial Detention in Nigeria Project, Phase II (RPDN II)—a U.S.-funded initiative that has significantly reduced unlawful detentions across the country.

She revealed that PPDC has trained over 330 law clinicians from 10 universities, engaged 200 pro bono lawyers and 50 police duty solicitors, and provided legal representation for more than 15,000 Nigerians in police custody. The project, she said, has also secured bail for 8,552 detainees and facilitated the release of 164 individuals held without trial for years.

“Each figure represents not just progress, but people’s lives restored and faith in justice renewed,” Abagi noted.

In goodwill messages, Halimat Yusuph of the NBA Pro Bono Centre, Bamidele Ibikunle of the Legal Aid Council, and Anthony Ojo, Chairman of the NBA Garki Branch, commended PPDC for leading efforts to professionalize pro bono practice in Nigeria. They pledged continued partnership to advance legal aid delivery, reduce pretrial detention, and strengthen citizens’ trust in the justice system.

Across the discussions, one message stood out clearly: pro bono service is not charity but a professional duty—and its credibility depends on lawyers’ unwavering commitment to ethics, excellence, and equality before the law.