Protesters disrupt opening of Enugu judiciary legal year over jailed LP lawmaker

By Chinedu Adonu

Activities marking the opening of the Enugu State 2026 judiciary’s legal year were disrupted on Monday as protesters stormed the premises of the Enugu State High Court, demanding the release of a detained Labour Party lawmaker, Barr. Bright Emeka Ngene.

The protest took place at the High Court complex, where the judiciary was holding its annual legal year opening ceremony.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “NBA save your member from political imprisonment,” “Free Barr. Bright Ngene,” “Injustice to one lawyer is injustice to all lawyers,” “Say no to miscarriage of justice,” “Release Bright Ngene now,” and “Chief Judge, Enugu State must not stall Bright Ngene case.”

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, Dr Casmir Uchenna Agbo, described Ngene’s continued detention as an injustice to humanity and an affront to the will of the people.

He said: “I am here in solidarity with this group and my party. Injustice to one is injustice to all. What they are doing to Bright Ngene is an injustice to humanity. Whatever the problem is should not be the reason to deny this young man the mandate freely given to him by the people of Enugu South Urban.

“Enough is enough. Bright Ngene should be released and allowed to enjoy his mandate even if it is 24 hours. The Labour Party won the election fair and square. I see no reason why the young man should be behind bars. Governor Peter Mbah, you know what to do. We urge you to release this man and allow him enjoy the mandate he got from the people.”

Also speaking, the leader of the protesters, Hon. John Chukwuemeka Ewoh, said he was the co-accused person with Ngene but had since been discharged and acquitted.

“I was sentenced alongside Barr Bright Emeka Ngene on 28 June 2024. By the special grace of God, my case was determined on 23 September 2024 and I was discharged and acquitted. That is why I am here talking to the press,” he said.

Ewoh lamented Ngene’s prolonged detention, noting that he won the Enugu South Urban constituency seat in 2023 and even emerged victorious again in a rerun election in August 2025 while still in prison.

“Which means the mandate of the people for Bright Emeka Ngene is whole and entire. The people have made their choice, but his voice cannot be heard because he has continued to be incarcerated,” he said.

Another protester, Kachukwu Benedict, accused judicial officers of stalling the case.

“Over this period of two years, judicial officers have tactically been recusing themselves. Justice A. Ajah recused himself on the day of judgment. The case went to Justice Olaedo and the same thing happened. This is not justice. We are asking that this case be dispensed with so it can proceed to the Court of Appeal,” he said.

The protesters called on the Nigerian Bar Association, the Enugu State judiciary and the state government to intervene and ensure Ngene’s release or the speedy conclusion of his trial.