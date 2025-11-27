‘I’m innocent’ – Delta chief denies role in killings, threatens legal action against police

Chief Jerry Nkeweshe, the Owelle of Onicha-Olona, has demanded that the Delta State Police Command withdraw a statement linking him to the killing of three youths in Okwe community near Asaba.

The police had earlier announced a manhunt for Nkeweshe and others alleged to have led an armed group that attacked the community on November 24.

Confirming the incident, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said investigations were ongoing and that suspects were being sought in connection with the attack.

However, in a response issued through his lawyer, Kelechi Nnadi, on Wednesday, Nkeweshe denied any involvement in the incident and described the police statement as inaccurate and harmful to his reputation.

According to Nnadi, his client was not in Okwe or anywhere around Asaba at the time of the attack. He said Nkeweshe travelled to Umunede earlier that morning for medical attention and remained there throughout the day in the company of witnesses.

“On the morning of November 24, 2025, Chief Nkeweshe departed Asaba at about 8:30 a.m. to attend to medical concerns in Umunede, where he remained throughout the day with credible witnesses, including Mr. Ifeanyi Okolo and Mr. Emmanuel Anwuzia,” the lawyer stated.

He added that Nkeweshe returned to Asaba later in the evening to meet with his legal representatives in preparation for a court matter scheduled for the next day at the Delta State High Court, Issele-Uku.

“It is therefore impossible for him to have participated in or led any armed group in Okwe on November 24,” he said.

Nnadi also called on the Commissioner of Police to clarify aspects of the police statement, including reports of meetings held with interested parties. He noted that if such reports were inaccurate, the concerned authorities were free to publicly deny them.

He further explained that his client had previously faced allegations that were later dismissed after investigations, and said Nkeweshe viewed the latest claims as part of a pattern of harassment.

Nkeweshe has given the Commissioner of Police and the Police Public Relations Officer 14 days to retract the statement and issue a clarification clearing him of the allegation.

According to Nnadi, failure to comply will lead to legal action for defamation, malicious falsehood and abuse of office, as well as petitions to oversight bodies.

“We hereby issue a 14-day ultimatum for the retraction of the publication and a public clarification. Failure to comply will leave us with no option but to initiate legal proceedings and file formal complaints before the Police Service Commission and other relevant bodies,” he said.

The lawyer also urged investigators to obtain relevant location data and conduct a transparent and unbiased inquiry into the Okwe incident.

He appealed to journalists to verify sensitive information before publication to avoid misleading the public or endangering lives.

Nnadi reiterated that the disputed land matter referenced in some reports is currently before a competent court and should not be connected to the killings.

“Chief Jerry Nkeweshe remains a law-abiding citizen and will continue to rely on the justice system to protect his name and constitutional rights,” the statement added.