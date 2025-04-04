Rivers Sole Administrator cancels all pending procurement, tender processes

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By Davies Iheamnachor & Dan Abia

PORT HARCOURT— The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd), has cancelled all pending Procurement and Tender Processes initiated by the suspended administration of Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

Ibas also ordered all Ministries, Departments and Agencies that participated in any pending procurement and tender in 2025, to refund the fees already collected.

The state government disclosed this in a statement by Secretary to the Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.

The administrator noted that the decision followed the absence of a budget in the state for the fiscal year, as also decided by the Supreme Court in its verdict on logjam in the state. The statement read: “In adherence to the Supreme Court judgement upholding the Appeal Court ruling in Suit No. CA/ABJ/CV/133/2024 and in the absence of an Appropriation Law, the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (retd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, wishes to notify the general public that all procurement and tender processes that were carried out by Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, during the period are hereby cancelled.

“Accordingly, all MDAs that carried out such tender processes for projects in their respective offices are, by this special announcement, mandated to refund such tender fees to the respective contractors immediately, pending the approval of a spending plan by the state, which shall be notified in due course.”

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Ibas, has said that an appropriation bill for 2025 was being articulated to provide for critical development concerns in healthcare delivery, education, agriculture and infrastructure.

He gave the hint when he hosed the delegation of Rivers State Caucus at the National Assembly, led by Dr. Barinada Mpigi, the Senator representing Rivers South-East District, at Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Those on the delegation include Senator Allwell Onyesoh, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, Dumnamene Dekor, Solomon Bob, Cyril Hart, Blessing Amadi, Felix Nwaeke, Kelechi Nwogu, and Victor Obuzor.

Ibas said he has been resolute, since assumption of office, to restore law and order, and with support from the security agencies, an environment has been created where Rivers resident feels valued and safer.