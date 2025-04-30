Police reactivate digital tinted glass permit system

…Gives vehicle owners a 30-day grace period to comply

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force, under the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has reactivated the issuance of Tinted Glass Permits (TGP) nationwide through a secure and user-friendly digital platform available at https://www.possap.gov.ng

Force headquarters said in a statement that “this initiative comes in response to widespread public complaints about the harassment of motorists over the use of tinted windows and reflects the need for a clear, transparent, and accountable process for regularising factory-fitted tinted glass on vehicles”.

“With modern automobiles increasingly manufactured with tinted windows, it has become essential to provide a standardised system that accommodates legitimate use while ensuring public safety.

“Tinted vehicles have often been exploited for criminal purposes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, “one-chance” scams, and other forms of banditry.

“Their use hampers police visibility and impedes effective law enforcement, thereby contributing to public insecurity.

“The reactivation of the permit system is a strategic move to identify lawful users, such as individuals with medical requirements or members of the security community, while preventing misuse for criminal activities.

“It is expected to enhance police investigative capabilities and strengthen national security efforts.

“Applicants can now process their permits online, with identity verification integrated through the National Identification Number (NIN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN), alongside biometric capture and background checks.

“The system also features QR-coded digital permits with a streamlined processing timeline of 72 hours.

‘To ensure a smooth transition, a 30-day grace period has been approved, effective from May 1st, 2025, within which motorists are expected to comply.

“Enforcement will commence at the end of this period. Officers found engaging in unprofessional conduct such as extortion or harassment in the course of enforcement will be decisively dealt with in accordance with extant disciplinary procedures.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates the Force’s commitment to a technologically driven and citizen-focused policing strategy.

“He urges the public to embrace the initiative in the interest of safer roads, enhanced public trust, and a more secure Nigeria.”