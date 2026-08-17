Clampdown: Lagos impounds 175 vehicles over illegal number plates

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), has impounded 175 vehicles for violating traffic regulations, particularly the unauthorised use of dealer number plates.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Monday, reiterating the government’s prohibition of the permanent or everyday use of dealer number plates.

Osiyemi warned motorists and vehicle dealers against using dealer plates for purposes not permitted under the law.

“As part of ongoing enforcement efforts, the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) has apprehended 175 vehicles found in violation of these regulations.

“The dealer plates recovered from the affected vehicles will be confiscated, while the vehicles themselves will be subjected to further investigation,” he said.

The commissioner further warned that vehicles found operating with unauthorised, fake, obscured or improperly used registration numbers would face enforcement action, including impoundment and prosecution under relevant traffic laws.

He urged vehicle dealers and motorists to comply fully with regulations governing dealer number plates, noting that the measure was aimed at promoting accountability, accurate vehicle identification and safety on Lagos roads.

Under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, dealer number plates are issued strictly for specific and time-limited activities, including authorised test drives, vehicle inspections, delivery or collection of vehicles, and movement of unregistered vehicles directly from ports or authorised dealer premises to designated locations.

The use of dealer number plates for private daily commuting, continuous operation on public roads or on vehicles that have already been sold but are awaiting permanent registration is prohibited.