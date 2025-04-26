Police launch School Protection Squad in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY –THE Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has launched the Nigeria Police Force School Protection Squad (SPS) in Edo State, which he said was part of efforts to ensure security and a conducive learning environment for teachers and students in the state.

Egbetokun at a stakeholders’ forum in Benin City described the squad as a milestone in the force’ ongoing commitment to safeguarding educational institutions in the country.

Represented by AIG zone 5, Benin, Salman Garba-Dogo, the police boss, said the squad would serve as a rapid response to work with school communities, assess threats, respond to emergencies, and build trust between students and law enforcement.

“Their role goes beyond protection, they will engage students, provide educational support on safety awareness and foster a culture of vigilance and partnership. Our goal is not just physical security but emotional reassurance for students, teachers and parents alike.

“This is a reflection of our belief that school safety is a shared responsibility that requires unity, vigilance and compassion. Every child has the right to learn in an environment that is free from fear. We will not waver in our duty to protect that right.”

He said the initiative is developed in close collaboration with the ministry of education, government and the parents-teacher’s association.

Also speaking, the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, said his administration is aligning with federal government school protection’s vision and coming together to implement effective strategies that will protect our children and educators.

“The theme of this forum, “Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities in the Protection of Education,” the governor said, aptly captures the essence of our collective mission adding that the initiative would ensure that every child in Edo State can learn, grow and thrive in a secure and nurturing environment.

Represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon Dennsi Idahosa, Okpebholo noted that education is not just a pillar of development, but the foundation upon which we build our future.

“So, as we seek to strengthen our educational system, we must first confront the escalating challenges threatening the safety of our children and their learning environments which includes schools.

“These challenges are not unique to Edo State, they are national in scope and therefore demand a coordinated and inclusive response as provided by this forum,” Okpebholo said.

He said to enhance security across its educational institutions, his administration has embarked on construction of perimeter fencing of schools to provide physical protection.

He said his government has also deployed State’s security Corps to the grassroots to tackle security threats in our schools, provided mandatory guidance and counselling offices across schools with constant checks on students among others.

On his part, a Commissioner of Police, Dr. Abayomi Shogunle, who is the national coordinator of School Protection Squad, described the initiative as a combative community peace strategy designed to protect schools, empower students and build trust between law enforcement, educators and family.

Shogunle disclosed that over 65 police officers from Edo State police command have been trained to respond, go on sensitization regarding school safety initiative across the three Senatorial District

“What the IGP is trying to do is to get everybody involved, because it is safer and cheaper to prevent crime from happening rather than being reactionary, to the security situation around school,” he said.