Photos: Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux dazzle in purple ahead of traditional wedding

As excitement builds for their traditional wedding, the internet has just been graced with the first official photos of Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

The couple shines in matching royal purple attire, exuding elegance and joy in the now-viral portraits.

Their coordinated look offers a glimpse of what promises to be a series of breathtaking ensembles.

This comes after the pair recently wowed fans with five stunning pre-wedding photos. Describing their journey, the couple said: “two hearts united as one soul, on a mission to forever.”

Their love story has been intentional and romantic. In February, they held a private wedding introduction in Tanzania.

Just before Valentine’s Day, Jux proposed again—this time with a larger diamond ring—during a heartfelt moment with close family.

They followed it up with a civil wedding, attended by celebrities like Toyin Abraham, Chioma Good Hair, and Enioluwa.

Now, all eyes are on their grand traditional celebration—and if their style so far is anything to go by, it’s going to be unforgettable.

