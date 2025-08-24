Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux welcome baby boy

By Precious Osadebe

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood veteran Iyabo Ojo, has just welcomed her first child with Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

The news was announced on Sunday by Iyabo Ojo, who proudly took to her Instagram page to celebrate becoming a grandmother.

She shared an heartwarming picture of Priscilla cradling her newborn in the hospital, alongside a touching message celebrating her new role as a grandmother.

She captioned the post,” Say hello to the latest sexiest grandma in town, my grandson is the cutest @rakeem_mk!.”

Vanguard News