I trust my husband, Priscilla Ojo speaks on marriage to Juma Jux

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo has said she trusts her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, to remain faithful despite the attention that comes with celebrity marriages.

Priscilla, the daughter of Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo, made the statement during a recent interview on WithChude.

The social media personality and Juma Jux held their traditional and white weddings in Lagos in April 2025 after previously having an Islamic traditional wedding in Dar es Salaam in February 2025.

The couple later concluded their wedding celebrations with a grand ceremony in Tanzania in May 2025 and welcomed their first child, a son named Rakeem, in Canada in August 2025.

Speaking during the interview, Priscilla said she would not blame other women if her husband ever decided to be unfaithful.

“If he decides to go that route (cheat), it is his decision. But I trust him. He’s very disciplined,” she said.

According to her, faithfulness in marriage is ultimately tied to personal discipline and accountability.

She explained that while celebrity marriages often attract attention from admirers, she believes a disciplined partner will remain committed.

“Of course, it’s not easy with women throwing themselves at him, but it’s his discipline and decision. Don’t get me wrong, some women go to any length, that also happens, but if you both are prayerful and your man is disciplined and knows what he wants, I feel he will be in charge,” she added.