Newborn grandson of Iyabo Ojo surpasses 100k followers on Instagram within hours

Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, the grandson of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has become an internet sensation, amassing over 100,000 Instagram followers less than 24 hours after his birth.

The newborn had earlier gained 50,000 followers within just an hour of his arrival, making him one of the fastest-growing celebrity babies online.

Iyabo Ojo first broke the news of Rakeem’s birth in an Instagram post that featured a photo of the actress holding her grandson, with his face carefully hidden.

The announcement came shortly after Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux held their much-talked-about gender reveal in Tanzania.

The couple had previously confirmed they were expecting their first child together through a joint Instagram post on July 4, 2025.

A recent check by VANGUARD at the time of filing this report shows that Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala’s Instagram account has now skyrocketed to 151,000 followers.

Vanguard News