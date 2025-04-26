Osimhen’s dream move to Man Utd collapses

Osimhen

Speculation surrounding a potential move for Victor Osimhen to Manchester United has been firmly quashed by respected journalist David Ornstein, who confirmed the Super Eagles striker is not on the club’s transfer radar.

Despite earlier reports of an “agreement in principle” and plans to trigger Osimhen’s release clause, United are set to focus on other options or internal solutions, such as young forward Rasmus Højlund.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has been a revelation this season, netting an impressive 30 goals in 34 appearances.

His prolific form fueled rumours of a blockbuster move to Old Trafford, with some reports suggesting United were prepared to pay Napoli’s reported €75m (£64.2m) release clause to secure the 26-year-old Nigerian.

Speculation intensified amid claims that United might offload Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as part of a squad overhaul, positioning Osimhen as a prime candidate to lead their attack.

The club’s uncertain prospects for European competition next season have reportedly led to caution in pursuing high-profile signings, with United hesitant to open formal talks for Osimhen or other major targets.

Instead, the Red Devils are expected to explore alternative striking options or rely on existing squad members. Hojlund, despite a modest eight-goal campaign, remains a key part of United’s long-term plans, and the club may also consider promoting from within their ranks.