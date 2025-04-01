Onitsha market fire: Affected traders count losses

FILE IMAGE

….As S-East coalition calls for assistance

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Some of the traders affected by last week’s fire incident that destroyed goods and property worth billions of naira, have been counting their losses.

This came as the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders ( COSEYL) called for immediate assistance from governments and the private sector to assist the traders in re-establishing their businesses.

Some of the traders who spoke include Mrs Chinonso Adline Nwokearu, who said she lost goods worth N220 million, Ezeji James Kelechi said he lost goods and cash worth N170 million, Mr. Ndubuisi Uche Kalu lost goods worth N280 million, Ogechi Sunday Ibem lost goods worth N350 million, Olua Ukairo lost goods worth N80 million, Kelechi Ananaba lost goods worth N250 million and Lewechi Emeh lost goods worth N270 million.

Others are Ifeanyi Nwose Nwofoke, who lost goods and cash worth N110 million, Uduma Ukairo lost goods and cash worth N95 million, Nwachukwu Mike lost goods and cash worth N170 million, Ibrahim Siaka lost goods worth N65 million, Favour Victor lost goods and cash worth N140 million and Kenneth Onwuka lost goods and cash worth N60 million.

Some of them said their goods arrived in Onitsha from the ports and were offloaded before the fire incident, claiming that they lost all their capital.

While sympathizing with the traders, COSEYL, the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, lamented the ugly incident.

President General of the coalition, Goodluck Ibem noted that the calamity has not only caused significant financial loss, but has also left many hardworking individuals grappling with the trauma of losing their livelihood.

His statement read: “The affected traders and businessmen and women, who depend on their businesses to support their families and contribute to the economy, are facing a dire situation. The hard work that went into building their businesses has been completely wiped out. This unfortunate event has left them in a state of uncertainty and despair.

“In the light of this, we humbly call on the government to intervene and provide the much-needed assistance to these affected traders and business owners. This can be in the form of immediate relief aid, compensation for their losses, and long-term support aimed at helping them rebuild their businesses.

“Additionally, steps should be taken to improve fire safety measures in business areas to prevent such disasters from occurring in the future.

“The traders are a crucial part of the economy, and their recovery is essential not just for them, but for the local economy as a whole. It is in times like this that we look up to our leaders for compassion and support, and we trust that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction will take swift action to assist these individuals during this trying time.”