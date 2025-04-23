Oborevwori: Recognition for stellar performance

Gov. Oborevwori

By GEORGE ETAKIBUEBU

In recognition of his stellar performance, nay, outstanding commitment to good governance, impactful leadership, and transformative initiatives across Delta State, Vanguard, a topflight newspaper in the media industry in Nigeria, bestowed the prestigious Vanguard Newspaper Governor Of The Year 2024 Award on Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of the state.

The Vanguard’s editorial board described Oborevwori’s leadership as “purpose-driven and people-focused.” That speaks volumes about a man who is said to be intentional and deliberate in whatever he does. The Vanguard’s editorial team must have fully examined his activities in road construction, education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and security initiatives across the state.

The award, which was presented at the 13th Annual Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards ceremony in Lagos, is a fitting recognition of his unwavering commitment to good governance, impactful leadership, and the transformative initiatives that have redefined the landscape of Delta State. In more ways than one, this remarkable award is a celebration of a positive public perception of an individual who has demonstrated excellence in public service, infrastructural development, economic transformation, and people-centered leadership.

For Governor Oborevwori, popularly called “Ukodo” in political and social circles, it is an eloquent testimony and acknowledgement of his commitment both to his oath of office and campaign promises, particularly, the M.O.R.E Agenda. Governor Oborevwori actually earned the accolade for his commitment to transparency, inclusive governance, and the rapid execution of strategic developmental projects.

So far, in the last 22 months in the saddle, Governor Oborevwori’s tenure has been marked by a profound dedication to the M.O.R.E Agenda—an acronym that encapsulates his vision for the state: Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Security. This agenda is not a mere political slogan; it is a comprehensive framework that has guided his administration in addressing the multifaceted challenges facing Delta State. Through the M.O.R.E Agenda, Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated that governance is not just about policies but about people—empowering citizens, fostering inclusivity, and creating a sustainable future for all.

One of the hallmarks of Governor Oborevwori’s leadership is his relentless pursuit of meaningful development. Under his stewardship, Delta State has witnessed an unprecedented surge in infrastructure development. From roads to schools, hospitals to markets, the governor has prioritised projects that enhance the quality of life for the average citizen. The legacy projects dotting the nooks and crannies of the state are a testament to his vision and commitment.

The construction of new roads has not only improved connectivity but has also stimulated economic activities, enabling local businesses to thrive. The rehabilitation of schools and healthcare facilities has ensured that the people of Delta State have access to quality education and healthcare services, laying the foundation for a brighter future.

Opportunities for all is a core tenet of the M.O.R.E Agenda, and Governor Oborevwori has made significant strides in creating an enabling environment for economic growth and job creation. His administration has launched various initiatives aimed at empowering youth and women, recognising that they are the backbone of the state’s economy. The establishment of vocational and entrepreneurship programmes has equipped countless individuals with the skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive job market. By fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, Governor Oborevwori is not only addressing unemployment but is also nurturing a generation of leaders who will drive the state’s progress in the years to come.

Realistic reforms have been another cornerstone of Governor Oborevwori’s administration. He has approached governance with a pragmatic mindset, understanding that the challenges facing Delta State require innovative solutions. His administration has implemented reforms in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and agriculture, aimed at enhancing efficiency and accountability. The introduction of technology in governance has streamlined processes, making it easier for citizens to access government services. By prioritising transparency and accountability, Governor Oborevwori has fostered a culture of trust between the government and the people, ensuring that the voices of citizens are heard and their needs addressed.

Enhanced security, as we all know, cannot be over emphasized. It is a critical aspect of any successful administration, and Governor Oborevwori has taken significant steps to ensure the safety and security of the people of Delta State. Recognising that security is a prerequisite for development, he has invested in modernising the state’s security apparatus and fostering collaboration between law enforcement agencies and local communities. One thing must be acknowledged, and that is the fact that Delta State is comparatively by far more peaceful than many other sub-national states. By prioritising security, Governor Oborevwori has created an environment conducive to investment and economic growth, attracting both local and foreign investors to the state.

Expectedly, an elated Governor Oborevwori while receiving the award, expressed gratitude to the people of Delta State for their continued support and reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to delivering more dividends of democracy to them. Significantly, he noted that the recognition and award was not just about him, but about the resilient and hardworking people of Delta State. He was emphatic in stating that the award was a call to do more, serve better, and continue building a state which all Deltans can be proud of.

Interestingly, Vanguard is not the only media house to recognise the wonderful job Governor Oborevwori is doing in Delta State. In January this year, Thisday and Arise Media Group, also conferred on him the Governor Of The Year 2024 Award “for his fiscal discipline and infrastructural development of the state.” Announcing the award, the founder of THISDAY and ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, had said: “Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State was under-rated, but in his 18 months in power has not borrowed any cent from any bank and he keeps building infrastructure across the state.” Oborevwori, who won the award alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Umo Eno of Akwa-Ibom and Uba Sani of Kaduna State, declared then that the award would spur him to do more for Deltans in the years ahead.

“As a man with street credibility, we are in touch with the grassroots and, as we are building infrastructure, we are also building our people because you may have infrastructure and the people are hungry. So, we are building the capacity of the people and we are also building infrastructure and investing in agriculture and other sectors of the economy,” he had declared.

Truth be told, leading a state as diverse and complex with a sophisticated populace as Delta requires not only vision but also resilience and determination. Governor Oborevwori, who was underrated by many an astute politicians, has navigated these challenges with grace and panache, always keeping the welfare of the people at the forefront of his decisions. His ability to unite various stakeholders, from traditional leaders to youth groups, has been instrumental in fostering a sense of community and shared purpose in the South-South state. If he keeps the pace steady, as he has indeed promised, Deltans, as the people from the state are called, can be said to be on a good and rewarding ride with ‘Ukodo’ and may not want to change him or have a substitute when election time comes anytime soon.

Congratulations, Ukodo !!

* Etakibuebu, a public affairs commentator, wrote from Lagos.