No excuse for my behavior – Rudiger apologises after throwing object at referee

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is facing a huge sanction following his red card in last night’s Copa del Rey loss to FC Barcelona.

The German international started the match for Los Blancos and was fortunate to avoid a penalty for a challenge on Ferran Torres in the 90th minute, a decision that could have easily gone in Barcelona’s favor.

Rudiger was substituted in extra time due to physical discomfort, and as Real Madrid conceded a late goal from Jules Kounde, the defender visibly lost his composure on the touchline.

Just before the final whistle, Rudiger became involved in a heated altercation with the referee, requiring intervention from Real Madrid staff in the dugout as he attempted to confront the official.

In the heat of the moment, Rudiger threw an object in the referee’s direction, resulting in a red card and a potential suspension ranging from four to twelve matches.

Rudiger has since issued an apology for his actions. On social media, he expressed his regret to both the referee and Real Madrid supporters.

“There’s definitely no excuse for my behaviour last night. I’m very sorry for that,” Rudiger wrote on Instagram.

“We played a very good game from the 2nd half on – After 111 minutes I was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle I did a mistake,” he added.

“Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night,” he concluded.

