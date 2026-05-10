Real Madrid’s Tchouameni starts Clasico despite Valverde clash

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni starts the Clasico at Barcelona on Sunday despite his midweek row with team-mate Federico Valverde.

Both players were fined by the Spanish giants after clashing on Thursday at Madrid’s training complex, with Valverde treated in hospital for a head injury that has sidelined him for up to a fortnight.

Barcelona are aiming to clinch back-to-back Spanish titles and can do so by avoiding defeat at Camp Nou against Alvaro Arbeloa’s side.

Coach Hansi Flick, whose father died ahead of the game, selected Eric Garcia at right-back over Jules Kounde and Ferran Torres up front in place of Robert Lewandowski.

AFP