Andorra owner Pique banned for two months after referee row

Former Barcelona star and current FC Andorra owner Gerard Pique was banned for two months on Wednesday after a heated row with a referee.

The 39-year-old businessman, who retired from playing in 2022, became embroiled in an argument after Andorra’s 1-0 defeat by Albacete last week in the second division.

Referee Alonso de Ena Wolf wrote in his report after the game that Pique, as well as other members of Andorra’s staff and playing squad, were confronting the officiating team.

The Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee said Pique has been “suspended for two months for notorious and public acts that undermine sporting dignity and decorum, based on the facts recorded in the referee’s report”.

Separately the committee also banned Pique for “six matches for acts involving minor violence toward the referees”.

Andorra president Ferran Vilaseca was issued a four-month suspension, while the sporting director Jaume Nogues, and several other members of club staff were also banned.

Ena Wolf explained Pique told him to “leave with an escort so nobody attacks you” after complaining about refereeing decisions made during the game.

“In another country they would beat you up, but here in Andorra we are a civilised country,” added Pique, according to Ena Wolf’s report.

The referee said after getting in their vehicle to leave, Nogues told the officials “I hope you have an accident”.

Pique said on social media last week that the club had sent a letter to the federation previously asking that Ena Wolf does not referee any of the club’s games.

The former Barca defender’s company Kosmos is a majority shareholder in FC Andorra, who are 10th in the second tier.