Barcelona reward Flick with new 2028 deal after La Liga triumph

Flick

By Enitan Abdultawab

FC Barcelona have reached a full agreement with manager Hansi Flick over a new contract extension that will keep the German coach at the club until 2028 following their dramatic La Liga title triumph.

The agreement comes less than 24 hours after Barcelona sealed their 29th Spanish league title with a commanding 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres secured the crucial El Clasico win, handing Barcelona an unassailable 14-point lead with three games remaining.

The victory completed another remarkable domestic campaign under Flick, who has quickly transformed Barcelona into one of Europe’s most exciting attacking sides since taking charge.

Sunday’s title celebration was, however, filled with emotion after reports emerged that Flick’s father passed away just hours before the decisive clash against Real Madrid. Despite the personal tragedy, the German tactician remained on the touchline as the Camp Nou observed a minute’s silence before kickoff.

An emotional Flick was seen fighting back tears after the final whistle as Barcelona players lifted him into the air during the celebrations.

“I will never forget this moment,” Flick reportedly said after guiding Barcelona to another league crown.

The new contract reportedly extends his stay by two additional years beyond his initial agreement, while also including an optional extra season clause.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the club’s hierarchy are understood to be highly impressed with Flick’s impact, particularly his development of young talents from La Masia and his ability to restore belief among supporters.

Since arriving at Camp Nou, Flick has rebuilt Barcelona around a fearless attacking philosophy, helping youngsters such as Lamine Yamal continue their rapid rise while also getting the best out of experienced stars in the squad.

The club is also set to officially announce the contract extension as preparations begin for another ambitious season under the German coach.