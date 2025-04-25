NIMR raises alarm over power crisis as EKEDC Issues N89m disconnection notice

…Electricity Costs Threaten Research Operations, Equipment, and Donor Confidence

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) is facing an imminent power disconnection following a final notice from Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) over an outstanding electricity bill exceeding ₦89 million.

In a press briefing on Friday, NIMR Director-General, Professor John Obafunwa, expressed concern over the recurring electricity challenges, describing them as a serious threat to the institute’s research activities and public health operations.

Obafunwa revealed that the institute had been grappling with high monthly electricity bills—ranging between ₦44 million and ₦52 million—despite what he described as limited power supply of less than 10 hours daily. He emphasized that NIMR, as a public research institution, is not structured to generate revenue like commercial enterprises or universities.

“We are a non-commercial, donor-supported research institute. Yet, we are billed as though we operate a manufacturing plant,” he said.

The DG also raised concerns over the use of estimated billing by EKEDC and the prolonged absence of a dedicated electricity meter on the institute’s premises. He noted that repeated appeals and official correspondence requesting proper metering had not been addressed.

“We have made several efforts to get a dedicated meter installed. Without it, we have no way of verifying the actual consumption figures we are billed for,” Obafunwa stated.

He added that NIMR houses critical research infrastructure, including temperature-sensitive biological samples, reagents, and diagnostic equipment—much of which is funded by international donors. Frequent power disruptions, he warned, pose a serious risk to these resources.

“We’ve had to restrict electricity in residential quarters, cutting power from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., just to manage costs. That is not sustainable for an institute like ours.”

According to Obafunwa, NIMR’s electricity budget for 2024 was ₦20 million, which was insufficient to meet even a single month’s bill. Though the allocation was increased to ₦145 million in 2025, he stated that the institute is still struggling to close the funding gap. The financial strain has reportedly led to delays in projects and withdrawal by some donors.

In a memo dated April 24, 2025, EKEDC issued a final disconnection notice to the institute, demanding a minimum payment of ₦62.4 million by April 28 to avoid disconnection. The letter, signed by the Ijora District Business Manager, Mr. Sanyash Clement, stated:

“Be informed that your total bill is ₦89,351,449.38, out of which ₦56,447,261 represents your current charge. The least we are expecting is payment of the current charge plus the agreed installment amount, totaling ₦62,447,261. This memo serves as a Final Disconnection Notice.”

Obafunwa said the surge in billing followed NIMR’s attempt to install its own monitoring meters. “The April bill jumped to ₦52 million shortly after we began the installation process. We’re engaging in dialogue and have filed a petition with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).”

He added that the institute is also exploring alternative energy sources. “We are considering options to move off the national grid entirely, if necessary.”

Calling for public and media support, Obafunwa urged greater transparency from service providers. “We ask the public to join us in asking the necessary questions: Why is there no dedicated meter at NIMR? Why are we being billed without clear verification?”

He concluded by reaffirming NIMR’s commitment to its mission despite the current challenges and called for urgent intervention to safeguard ongoing health research and infrastructure.