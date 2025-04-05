Nigeria’s public debt rises 48% to N144.67trn in 2024

DMO Director-General, Patience Oniha

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria’s public debt rose by 48.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to N144.67 trillion ($94.23 billion) in 2024 from N97.34 trillion ($108.23 billion) in 2023.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) disclosed this in its latest public debt profile report.

The debt stock consists of external debt of N70.29 trillion ($45.78 billion) serviced with $4.66 million and domestic debt of N74.38 trillion ($48.44 billion).

The report showed that the country’s external debt increased by 83.89 per cent YoY from N38.22 trillion ($42.5 billion) in 2023.

Domestic debt also grew by 25.7 per cent YoY from N59.12 trillion ($65.73 billion) in 2023.

The report further indicated that the Federal Government’s domestic debt component rose by 32 per cent YoY to N70.41 trillion from N53.26 trillion in 2023.

But the domestic debt of states and the Federal Capital Territory declined YoY by 32 per cent to N3.97 trillion in 2024 from N5.86 trillion in 2023.

The rise in public debt can be attributed to fluctuating trends in exchange rates amidst changes in global economic conditions.

The sharp increase, particularly in external debt, highlights the nation’s vulnerability to exchange rate volatility and changes in global economic conditions.

With the continued depreciation of the naira, the cost of servicing foreign debt could escalate, adding pressure on the country’s financial resources.