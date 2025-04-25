Mohbad: Group writes Tinubu over alleged murder cover-up

—-Warns of political fallout

By Henry Ojelu

A new twist has emerged in the ongoing quest for justice in the death of Nigerian hip-hop star Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, as the Break the Silence Foundation has raises an alarm over alleged suppression of critical evidence and possible political manipulation.

In an open letter dated April 11 and addressed to President Bola Tinubu, Nollywood actor and human rights advocate Yomi Fabiyi, speaking on behalf of the foundation, alleged that video evidence suggesting Mohbad was murdered has been deliberately ignored by the police since December 2024.

The alleged evidence, according to Fabiyi, includes a homicide confession and eyewitness testimony shared via TikTok by Mohbad’s younger brother.

The letter accuses the police of appearing to have received “orders from above” to bury the video evidence and protect those implicated in the late artist’s death.

“No public will accept a government or police institution that openly shield alleged murderers,” the letter warned, adding that such perceived injustice could lead to widespread unrest.

Fabiyi further cautioned that the suppressed video could resurface ahead of the next election, strategically leaked to damage the credibility of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidates.

“At that point, nobody should underestimate the power of the people,” he wrote.

The letter also calls on President Tinubu to intervene directly, citing his longstanding relationship with the entertainment industry.

“If this can be done to one of us, it means it can be done to any of us,” Fabiyi said, referencing the vulnerability of entertainers and the public’s growing frustration.

The appeal ends with a rallying cry for justice: “The youths are observing, the student union is expectant, the industry is waiting, and the world is watching.”