Minister pledges support for engineering sector amid building collapse concerns

…Quackery, not registered engineers, behind building collapses — TUC

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting the engineering and construction sector, with the aim of promoting decent work conditions and strengthening the national labour administration system.

Speaking on Thursday at the commissioning of the national secretariat of the Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA) in Kuchiyako 1 Layout, Kuje, Abuja, the Minister praised the architectural excellence and professionalism exhibited in the new building.

“This magnificent structure stands as a symbol of the strength and unity of construction professionals in Nigeria,” Dingyadi said. “I toured the facility and was impressed by the level of professionalism and architectural beauty. This will undoubtedly serve as a benchmark for other associations.”

He lauded CCESSA for its contributions to infrastructure development and manpower advancement in the construction industry.

On the issue of the national minimum wage, the Minister emphasized that the directive for implementation applies across all sectors, including construction. “The federal government has made it clear that all employers are to implement the new minimum wage. From what I’ve seen, CCESSA is doing well, and their members appear satisfied,” he stated.

Addressing the recurring issue of building collapses across the country, Dingyadi expressed optimism that increased professionalism and regulation are helping to reduce such incidents. “Of course, there will be exceptions, but with ongoing developments, the incidence is being minimized. Our engineers are equal to the task,” he added.

In his welcome address, CCESSA National President, Mr. Ayodeji Adeyemo, described the secretariat as a hub for innovation, professional development, and knowledge exchange. He also highlighted the launch of a new book on Health and Safety, aimed at promoting research and best practices in the industry.

Also speaking at the event, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr. Festus Osifo, tackled the issue of building collapses, attributing the problem to unqualified individuals rather than certified professionals.

“When buildings collapse, have you ever heard that it was a project handled by Julius Berger or a registered engineer? No. These disasters are caused by quacks — people without proper certification or technical knowledge,” Osifo said.

He praised CCESSA members as highly qualified professionals with the expertise to deliver quality construction projects, and urged the public not to equate their work with that of untrained individuals.

On the state of labour within the construction sector, Osifo acknowledged that wage-related issues remain a persistent challenge. He emphasized the importance of Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) in wage determination.

“Most companies in this sector are private, and CBAs typically span one or two years. They provide a framework for orderly negotiations and protect workers from abrupt changes,” he explained. While the new national minimum wage has been announced, Osifo said companies must wait for current CBAs to expire before initiating new negotiations.