Oko Building Collapse: Anambra seals site, begins probe, warns against unsafe structures

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Anambra State Government has sealed the site of the collapsed building in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, as it commenced investigations into the cause of the incident.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Chijioke Ojukwu, who inspected the site alongside two other commissioners, said preliminary findings indicated structural failure as the likely cause of the collapse.

Ojukwu announced the immediate closure of the site pending comprehensive investigations and structural integrity assessments, while reaffirming the state government’s commitment to stricter enforcement of physical planning regulations and the elimination of unsafe construction practices.

He said the incident would serve as a turning point in the enforcement of building regulations across the state, warning that owners and developers of defective or non-compliant structures would face sanctions.

The commissioner added that ongoing construction projects would also be subjected to stricter inspections to ensure compliance with approved standards.

The Commissioner for Works, Dr Okey Ezeobi, an architect, said technical investigations were ongoing to determine the exact cause of the collapse, adding that a team of professionals had been deployed to conduct a comprehensive structural evaluation.

Ezeobi assured residents that recommendations from the investigation would be implemented to strengthen the state’s building control system, prevent future occurrences and ensure that anyone found culpable faces appropriate legal action.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, said medical personnel and ambulances were immediately deployed to the scene to provide emergency care for victims, while the ministry worked with other emergency response agencies throughout the rescue operation.

Obidike commended the coordinated response of the state government and emergency agencies, describing it as crucial to the rescue efforts and prompt medical attention for the injured.

The Mayor of Orumba North Local Government Area, Cpt. Casmir Nwafor (rtd), also praised the swift intervention of the state government and emergency responders, noting that their efforts helped contain the situation and reduce further risks.

Nwafor urged developers, property owners, institutions and residents to strictly comply with approved building regulations and safety standards, reaffirming the local government’s support for the enforcement of physical planning laws.

An eyewitness, Prince Ifeanyi Ezefunamba, said the building, which was reportedly occupied by students of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, collapsed at about 10:00 p.m. after occupants heard cracking sounds and moved out.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), led by the Enugu State Head of Operations, Mrs Priscilla Mbaekwe, the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Anambra State Fire Service and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) were also present during the inspection.

The agencies participated in rescue operations, security management and preliminary technical assessments.

One person was confirmed dead, while three injured victims were receiving treatment at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH) and St. Michael’s Hospital, Oko, as rescue efforts continued.