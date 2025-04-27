May Day shocker: NLC cancels celebrations in Rivers, Edo states

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

…Blames emergency rule, political meddling

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has cancelled centralised May Day celebrations in Rivers and Edo states, citing the imposition of emergency rule in Rivers and alleged political interference in the affairs of its Edo State council.

The national leadership of the NLC has directed all affiliated industrial unions in Rivers State to organize and limit Workers’ Day celebrations to the state NLC secretariat.

Similarly, unions in Edo State are to commemorate the day independently at their respective union secretariats.

According to Vanguard, the directive was issued in separate letters dated April 22, 2025, to the NLC chairmen in both states.

The letters were signed by the Deputy General Secretary of the NLC, Ismail Bello.

The NLC strongly opposes the emergency rule in Rivers State, which involved appointing a sole administrator, and has called for the reinstatement of the elected government.

In Edo State, the NLC is at odds with the current administration over alleged interference and the creation of factions within the state council.

Rivers State

In the letter to Rivers State NLC Chairman Alex Agwanwor, the NLC stated: “In line with our tradition, Workers’ Day will be commemorated on May 1, 2025. This year, Congress has finalized arrangements to mark the day with the theme: ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,’ to be observed across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“However, given the peculiar circumstances surrounding the subversion of democratic governance in Rivers State, the occasion calls not for fanfare, but for critical reflection on the need to restore democratic governance and prioritize the people in leadership.

“As a democratic organization, we must use this occasion to call for the restoration of democratic rule in Rivers State. Therefore, you are directed to organize a peaceful rally within the premises of the Rivers State Council of the NLC, involving all affiliate members.

“The rally should include messages advocating democratic governance, improved welfare for workers, and the people’s yearning for freedom and liberty.”

Sources in Rivers State said labour leaders in the state have welcomed the directive and are enthusiastic about the plan. Vanguard also gathered that the state council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has expressed willingness to join the NLC at its secretariat for a joint celebration, in alignment with national efforts to restore democratic institutions in the state.

Edo State

In a similar letter to its Edo State Chairman, Olaye Odion, the NLC among others wrote: “In view of ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis within the NLC Edo State council and to bring about unity among affiliates, you are directed to inform all affiliates to make independent arrangements to commemorate the 2025 May Day at their respective union offices.

“We assure you that Congress will continue its efforts to resolve the crisis as soon as possible and urge all members to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free May Day celebration.”

No acting chairman

Meanwhile, NLC has dismissed as dubious and fake an unauthorized circular on Edo State May Day celebration purportedly issued unauthorized circular purportedly issued by an individual claiming to be the “Acting State Secretary” of the NLC Edo State Council, directing workers to attend a Governor’s parade on May 1st, 2025.

In a release by its Deputy General Secretary, Ismail Bello, dated April 26, among others, said “We categorically state as follows: Our earlier directive (Ref: 22nd April 2025) remains valid. Affiliates in Edo State are to commemorate the 2025 May Day independently in their respective union offices, in line with Congress’s efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state council.

“The NLC has no official position known as “Acting State Secretary”. The individual behind this circular is an impostor, and his motives are highly questionable. We urge workers and the public to disregard this fraudulent document. He clearly neither works for the NLC nor for the workers.

“We reiterate that Comrade Bernard Joman Egwakhide is not known in any of our statutes or records as the Chairman of NLC in Edo State. When there is a change in the components of NLC’s Edo State council leadership, members of the Public and our social partners would be informed accordingly.

“It should be noted that May Day is a workers’ celebration, not a government’s event. No worker is under any compulsion to attend any government-organized parade. “Threats of sanctions for non-attendance are null, void, and a blatant unacceptable intimidation tactic. Trade unions are independent organizations that function in line with the dictates of their rules free from any external interference. We will take all measures to defend our independence and will stand firmly with workers of Edo State unconditionally.

“NLC reaffirms its commitment to resolving the Edo State Council crisis and ensuring a united, worker-centric celebration of May Day.

Genesis of problem

Recall that the Edo State Government and NLC have been a frosty relationship due to the government rejection of the Odion’s leadership of the state NLC following perceived political comments in the lead-up to last year’s governorship election.

The government reportedly expressed unwillingness to work with Odion and was accused of engineering factional divisions within the state council.

Attempts by the national leadership of the NLC and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to mediate were allegedly rebuffed by the Edo State Government.

Despite repeated pleas from the NLC to handle the matter internally as an independent body, no progress has been made.

It was also learned that Ministry of Labour and Employment officials advised the Edo State Government against interfering in the affairs of the state NLC, emphasizing its status as an internationally recognized, independent body and a core part of the tripartite structure in labour administration.

However, this advice seems to have had little effect.

An NLC official told Vanguard that the national headquarters decided to cancel the centralised May Day celebration in Edo to prevent possible clashes between the NLC-recognized state council and state-backed labour leaders—similar to violent incidents that occurred two years ago in Imo State.