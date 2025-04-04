Many injured as fire guts LAGFERRY in Lagos

By Olassunkanmi Akoni& Godwin Oritse

Amid traffic gridlock as a result of closed Independence Bridge, Ahmadu-Bello-Marina area, Victoria Island, Lagos, tragedy struck in the early hours of yesterday, as a fully loaded LAGFERRY passenger boat suddenly went up in flames at Ipakodo Ferry Terminal, Island, leaving many injured.

The immediate or remote cause of the explosion could not be confirmed at press time.

Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, confirmed the explosion.

According to a statement by the Public Affairs Unit of the authority, the fire occurred about 6:45a.m., at the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal in Ikorodu, involving the LAGFERRY vessel, “Igbega Eko,” which was en-route to Victoria Island.

“Upon receiving the distress call, LASWA’s emergency response team swiftly mobilised to the scene, working in close coordination with LAGFERRY, boat operators and other first responders to manage the situation effectively.

“We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board were evacuated safely, though four passengers suffered minor injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

“We are currently conducting thorough preliminary investigations into the cause of the incident, collaborating with LAGFERRY and other stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive assessment.

“Safety is our utmost priority, and we are committed to implementing any necessary recommendations to enhance fire prevention measures throughout the Lagos waterways,” LASWA stated.

The agency assured the public that all safety protocols remained intact and ferry operations were ongoing as scheduled.

“We encourage all passengers to stay calm and adhere to safety guidelines while enjoying our waterways. We will provide further updates as investigations progress,” LASWA stated.

According to LASWA, all nine passengers, LASWA personnel, and Lag Ferry staff are currently receiving medical attention and showing significant improvement.

“Six individuals are under care at General Hospital, Ikorodu, where medical personnel are ensuring their optimal recovery under close monitoring. Three others are stable receiving treatment at a private hospital, and no life-threatening conditions have been reported.

“LASWA is fully committed to collaborating with medical teams to ensure all affected individuals recover completely.”

We stand ready to support them and their families during this time.

“The investigation into the cause of the incident is actively underway, and comprehensive safety reviews are being conducted to prevent any similar occurrences,” LASWA affirmed.

The agency commended the swift response of emergency services and acknowledged the public’s cooperation during the fire outbreak.