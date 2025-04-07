LP crisis: Abure, Obi/Otti summon separate NEC meetings

(L-R) Julius Abure and Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The crisis in the Labour Party (LP) appears to be deepening as the two feuding parties in the leadership tussle have summoned separate National Executive Council (NEC) meetings to deliberate on the way forward after the Supreme Court judgement.

While the Comrade Julius Abure-led party leadership has summoned a NEC meeting scheduled for Monday, the Mr Peter Obi/Governor Alex Otti-led stakeholders have scheduled theirs for Wednesday, April 9th.

Abure and his team sent out invitations to “relevant stakeholders” late on Sunday for the NEC meeting scheduled to hold on Monday.

In what appears to be a counter move, Obi, Oti summoned a NEC meeting/stakeholder engagement slated for Wednesday; both meetings are scheduled to be held in Abuja.

A statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Ibrahim Umar, made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, read in part, “The two leading figures of the Labour Party, the 2023 presidential flag bearer Peter Obi and the sole state governor of the party, Alex Oti of Abia State, have summoned the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

“In a notice signed by the two men, the NEC meeting shall be followed concurrently by an interactive Town Hall Engagement with major stakeholders and other organs of the party at Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

“The stakeholders listed to attend the meeting include the vice presidential candidate for the 2023 election, serving and former senators and senatorial candidates of LP in the 2023 election, and serving and former members of House of Representatives and LP candidates in the 2023 election.”

Other invitees include “all members of the National Caretaker Committee and NTC, All former governorship candidates who are still in the party, representatives of the NLC/TUC Political Commission and all members of the former LP National Working Committee.

“The meeting is a furtherance of the Supreme Court ruling last week, terminating the Julius Abure-led NWC.” End.