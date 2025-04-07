LASU prays for peace, performs coconut breaking ritual

The Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday held its symbolic coconut-breaking ceremony, offering prayers for peace and progress within the institution and among students.

The Vice-Chancellor(V-C), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, led the ceremony at the university’s main campus in Ojo, Lagos, as part of activities marking its 28th convocation ceremony.

Olatunji-Bello, who emphasised the significance of the tradition, said “The coconut-breaking ceremony serves as a profound reflection of our collective journey as an institution.’

“The act symbolises an opportunity to offer prayers for the general well-being of our staff, students, and all stakeholders.”

According to the V-C, the tradition showcases LASU’s rich cultural heritage, deeply rooted in the identity of Lagos State.

She noted that“ the ceremony promotes unity, peace, and the continuous development of the university.

“Today, as we break the coconut, we break through barriers,” she declared.

Describing the tradition as one close to her heart, she explained that the ritual also represented new knowledge, deeper understanding, and fresh growth opportunities.

“It is with profound pride in our rich heritage and tradition of excellence that I warmly welcome you all to the coconut breaking festival, one of the most symbolic events marking our 28th convocation ceremony,” she said.

“This event holds a special place in my heart as it marks my fourth coconut breaking ceremony since assuming office as Vice-Chancellor.

“It reflects the enduring cultural identity of Lagos state and upholds the values we cherish at LASU,” she said

The student union members also performing the coconut breaking festival at the campus

“It is also a reminder that the rewards of our labour are not always immediate, but they are always forthcoming when we persevere,” she said.

While advising the graduates, she urged them to carry forward the lessons embedded in the coconut breaking tradition.

“I urge you to carry forward the lessons embedded in this tradition, the importance of resilience, the value of hard work and the understanding that your journey will always be shaped by the obstacles you overcome.

“As we break this coconut, let us not only celebrate our achievements, but also renew our commitment to the journey that lies ahead.

“Let us embrace the challenges that we will overcome, knowing that every obstacle we face will bring us one step closer to our goals,”she said.

The VC also commended the partnership of the National Board and other branches of LASU Alumni Association with its directorate of advancement in organising the second LASU Alumni Homecoming in December 2024.

“Your collective efforts led to the successful organisation of the event. We appreciate you all.

“I thank all members of management, staff and students for your collaborative support that has significantly elevated the status of our university.

“I would like to appeal to the Alumni Association to continue leveraging its goodwill to secure endowment and grants for research funding in the university,” she appealed.

The VC, however, said she looked forward to continue working with the Alumni, aimed at building the foundation of excellence that had been established.

“I urge you to invest in the LASU project. Your investments will be deeply appreciated and I have no doubt that they will be rewarded by the Lord Almighty.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude and commendation to the Alumni Association for consistently organising the festival as part of our convocation ceremony,”she said.

Earlier, the National President LASU Alumni, Mr Norisson Quakers, in his remarks, said that the coconut was synonymous to where LASU was situated which is Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Quakers was represented by Prof. Basirat Oladipupo.

“Considering the area where LASU is situated, which is Badagry and coconut is synonymous to Badagry area.

“We have made the tradition of coconut breaking in LASU right from the inception. Everybody can bear the witness that coconut is significant to the alumni and it is our tradition.

“This is our heritage and we the current executives will not take it for granted. We want to be part of it,”she said.

She used the opportunity to assure the VC that the alumni would contribute its quota to the development of the institution.

“I want to use this opportunity to let you know that it is not only for us to come during ceremonies, wine and dine and break coconut and go.

“Alumni is much more than that. We know what we should do as a body; and we are giving our promise right from now that we will right all the wrongs.

“Whatever that is needed to be done, will be done to your satisfaction. Before you leave this office, you will see our hand very well,” she said.

She also assured the VC of the alumni’s continued prayer for the school to be continually peaceful.

“It is very important for us to make sure we do this coconut breaking today and we are going to go ahead to offer our prayers for all LASU, the alumni and all stakeholders in this school.

“We have to offer prayers in order to have everlasting peace in LASU, so enjoy all the prayers and be in spirit because we want LASU to be bigger than this,”she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the LASU Coconut Breaking Festival stands as a symbol of tradition, unity, and cultural celebration.

The ceremony also commemorates the establishment of the first coconut plantation in Nigeria by the Roman Catholic Mission on Topo Island in Badagry in 1876.

In attendance at the ceremony were students, staff, members of university management, and distinguished guests from sister institutions