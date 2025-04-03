Full list: African countries affected by Trump’s tariffs

This policy, which targets over 180 countries—including several African countries—is expected to redefine economic ties.

The trade dynamics between Africa and the United States are on the verge of a major transformation following President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of a sweeping new tariff policy.

This policy, which targets over 180 countries—including several African nations—is expected to redefine economic ties and global trade relations.

Trump’s Reciprocal Tariff Policy Explained

Trump’s new trade strategy, which he has termed “Liberation Day,” is designed to counteract what his administration perceives as unfair trade practices. Under this approach, any country that does not have a formal trade agreement with the U.S. will be subjected to a baseline 10% tariff on all exports to the American market. The core principle of reciprocal tariffs is straightforward: if a country imposes high tariffs on U.S. goods, the U.S. will respond with equal or higher tariffs on goods imported from that country.

For African nations such as South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya—countries with well-established trade relations with the U.S.—this policy marks a potential disruption, as it introduces new barriers to their exports.

Full List of Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs for African Countries

Below is a breakdown of the new tariff rates imposed on African countries, alongside the existing tariffs these nations charge on U.S. goods:

South Africa – 30% (charges U.S. 60%) Madagascar – 47% (charges U.S. 93%) Tunisia – 28% (charges U.S. 55%) Egypt – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Côte d’Ivoire – 21% (charges U.S. 41%) Botswana – 37% (charges U.S. 74%) Morocco – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Algeria – 30% (charges U.S. 59%) Nigeria – 14% (charges U.S. 27%) Namibia – 21% (charges U.S. 42%) Ethiopia – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Ghana – 10% (charges U.S. 17%) Angola – 32% (charges U.S. 63%) Democratic Republic of the Congo – 11% (charges U.S. 22%) Mozambique – 16% (charges U.S. 31%) Zambia – 17% (charges U.S. 33%) Tanzania – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Senegal – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Cameroon – 11% (charges U.S. 22%) Uganda – 10% (charges U.S. 20%) Gabon – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Togo – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Malawi – 17% (charges U.S. 34%) Liberia – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Zimbabwe – 18% (charges U.S. 35%) Benin – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Republic of the Congo – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Djibouti – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Rwanda – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Sierra Leone – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Sudan – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Niger – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Equatorial Guinea – 13% (charges U.S. 25%) Libya – 31% (charges U.S. 61%) Guinea – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Chad – 13% (charges U.S. 26%) Mali – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Mauritania – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Burundi – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Central African Republic – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Eritrea – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) South Sudan – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Comoros – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) São Tomé and Príncipe – 10% (charges U.S. 10%) Guinea-Bissau – 10% (charges U.S. 10%).

Vanguard News