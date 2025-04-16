‘Fix Nigeria’ – Prophet Sam Ojo urges political leaders to prioritise citizens’ welfare

Idowu Bankole

Renowned International cleric, Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as “Baba Authority,” has made a heartfelt appeal to Nigerian political leaders to urgently address the nation’s pressing economic challenges.

Speaking during a service at the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM) in Ijari Ijebu, Prophet Ojo emphasised the critical need for leaders to prioritise the welfare of the citizens and implement effective solutions to alleviate the country’s hardships.​

Baba Authority bemoans the rising insecurity, high cost of living and skyrocketing electricity hike.

“Nigeria is in trouble,” Prophet Ojo lamented, referring to the rising cost of living and spate of gruesome killings across several states in the North. He described these incidents as stark indicators of the nation’s deepening security crisis, driven by poverty, inequality, and leadership. “These killings and hardship are not just terrorism; they are signs of a deeper leadership crisis—a nation grappling with poverty, and inequality”, he stated. ​

Despite the grim circumstances, Prophet Ojo offered a message of hope, declaring that divine intervention is underway. This intervention will bring about restoration and a turnaround for Nigeria. We must trust in His timing and continue to act in unity,” he said

In his sermon, Prophet Ojo also called on Nigerian leaders to take immediate steps to alleviate the poverty faced by Nigerians to avoid incurring the wrath of God. He emphasised the need for better planning, transparency, and compassion in addressing the needs of poor Nigerians. “We need leaders who will prioritise the welfare of the people, ensuring that the people feel the impact of governance,” he urged. ​

Prophet Ojo’s message resonates with many Nigerians who are faced with the grim reality of the nation’s security challenges and skyrocketing cost of living. His call for unity, accountability, and divine intervention serves as a beacon of hope for a country striving for progress and stability.​

