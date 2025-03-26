Prophet Sam Ojo celebrates wife as Pastor Ebunoluwa Folashade marks birthday in style

From left: Celebrant, Pastor Mrs Folashade Ojo, Prophet Sam Ojo and Prophet Maucaulay during the birthday celebration

By Idowu Bankole

Fiery Prophet of God and Founder of Freedom Apostolic Revival Int’l Ministry, FARIM, Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, has penned beautiful words to celebrate his wife Pastor Ebunoluwa Ojo on her birthday.

The cleric wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he cherishes each moment spent by her side.

Prophet Ojo, also known as Baba Authority, said his wife’s kindness, empathy and compassion make her the most special woman he’s ever known.

According to the anointed Man of God, his world is a better place because of her.

“To my beautiful wife, happy birthday. Every day with you is a blessing, and I cherish each moment spent by your side,” Prophet Ojo wrote.

“You’ve been my inspiration. Through the lies, you were the truth. My world is a better place because of you. You never cease to amaze me! Your kindness, empathy and compassion are what make you the most special woman I’ve ever known. Happy birthday to my beautiful wife.”

in what could be described as a special birthday surprise, Gospel music maestro, Tope Alabi also graced the occasion with a special and surprising performance at the Ojo’s where prayers and thanksgiving were made to God.

Vanguard News Nigeria