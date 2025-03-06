Miracles, healings, breakthroughs as Prophet Sam Ojo hits UK in ‘Night of Secret’

By Idowu Bankole

The atmosphere is already gathering momentum and charged with faith, in expectation of divine encounters as Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, also known as Baba Authority delivers a powerful prophetic ministration at a One-Day crusade in the UK, tagged Night of Secret, on March 7th, 2025, from 10 pm to 4 am @Authentic City Church, Crawford Park, Levenshulme, Manchester, M12 4QD.

The event, which will draw thousands of worshippers from the UK seeking divine intervention, will be marked by miraculous healings, deliverances, and supernatural breakthroughs.

A Night of Divine Encounters

Worshippers from across the UK and beyond are expected to be gathered in anticipation of God’s power moving through Prophet Sam Ojo, known for his prophetic accuracy and anointing in healing and deliverance. The night shall be filled with intense worship, fervent prayers, and prophetic declarations that will usher in testimonies and God’s wonder.

Healing and Deliverance

Several attendees shall shall experience instant healings from chronic illnesses, long-standing pain, and diseases that had defied medical solutions.

Freedom from demonic oppression and spiritual attacks that had tormented many lives for years.

Miraculous restoration of all lost glory

Financial and Family Breakthroughs

The Night of Secret will not only about physical healings; many will experience financial restoration, career breakthroughs, and divine connections.

🔹 Struggling businesses will receive a prophetic word of open doors, and within hours confirmation of a long-awaited contract will be awarded

🔹 Families on the verge of separation and marital breakdown shall receive divine intervention Sam Ojo through prophetic prayers.

🔹 Individuals burdened with stagnation and joblessness shall witness supernatural favor that will lead to immediate job opportunities.

Prophet Sam Ojo’s Message: “Your Secret Place is Your Power”

During his powerful ministration, Prophet Sam Ojo will dig deep into secret of a life of deep prayer, worship, and intimacy with God that will lead to everlasting blessings.

Sam Ojo will also expose every work of darkness hindering your healing, deliverance, and financial breakthrough on this Night of Secret in UK.