FEPPPAN backs PTAD’s new policy on Check Off Dues

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria, FEPPPAN, has given its support for the recent policy decision of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, regarding payment and remittance of check-off dues, COD, to pensioners’ unions.

PTAD formally introduced the policy in a stakeholders’ meeting held in August 29, 2024. The policy followed a letter to PTAD by the Registrar of Trade Unions, RTU, of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, dated July 17, 2024, recognizing only two national pensioners’ unions: Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, and FEPPPAN, as eligible recipients of check-off dues.

Prior to this, PTAD informed all concerned pensioners groups that effective from April 2025, all COD deductions from pensioners will be remitted to either FEPPPAN or NUP according to jurisdictions.

In a press statement jointly signed by its President-General, Elder Benjamin Amako, and General Secretary, Franklin Enrile, FEPPPAN unequivocally said that PTAD’s decision to implement this policy is a step and an elixir that will not only put an end to unnecessary inter-union rivalries, but also a tool to uphold due process and checkmate accountability, and corruption by extension.

The pensioners’ union declared its full support to the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Tolulope Odunaiya, and urged her to stand firm and bold as a worthy foot soldier of President Bola Tinubu’s government, adding that she should not allow any person or group of persons ruin the implementation of such a legacy policy.

FEPPPAN also noted that the implementation of the policy will prove PTAD’s capacity and capability to objectively discharge its duties without fear or favour. It also stated that the implementation of the policy is so sacrosanct that its success will be landmark, a legacy and will pen the Executive Secretary’s name in gold.

While it urged all pensioners, especially those aggrieved, to abide by the policy and support the Executive Secretary, PTAD in its implementation, the union said it will be an act of mischievousness if any pensioners’ group chooses to be a detractor to PTAD, raising objections to the implementation of the policy.

FEPPPAN therefore charged PTAD to commence the implementation accordingly.

Furthermore, FEPPPAN insisted that the policy has already become governing rule that PTAD’s best option and choice is its implementation. It then quoted some portion of the policy that said; “This Policy provides the requisite guidelines for recognition of a registered Trade Union, collection, and remittance of check-off-dues as provided for in the Trade Unions Act, CAP. T14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and other extant laws of Nigeria.

“This Policy sets out the broad guidelines that PTAD will follow when dealing with or entering into formal relationships with trade unions and specifically as it relates to the recognition of registered trade unions, deduction and remittance of check-off dues to the respective registered trade union headquarters.

“The mandate or authority to implement the Trade Unions Act exclusively rests with the Registrar of Trade Unions (RTU) whose office is domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Labour.

“By the provisions of Section 17 of the Trade Unions Act, CAP T14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, the deduction of Union dues by PTAD using the Check-off-Dues system (which is directly from source) is a lawful arrangement. This approach is equally in line with Policy Directives received from the Office of the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment endorsed by the Registrar of Trade Unions vide Letter Ref No. FMLE/RTU/148/1/149 dated 6” November 2023, the responses from the Honorable Attorney General of the Federation vide HAGF/MJ Letters Ref Nos. SGF/PS/PTAD/509/T dated 10% August, 2022 as well as those from Secretary General of the Federation vide SGF/PS/PTAD/509 dated 13 September, 2022 respectively.

“From its introduction, Check-off-Dues system has faced challenges bordering on the procedure for recognition of a Trade Union as a registered Trade Union, the process of deduction and remittance of Check-off-Dues which occasionally result to disputes between employers, employees and Trade Unions, and the procedure available for an individual pensioner to revoke his membership of a Trade Union along with Check-off-Dues obligation applicable thereto.

“As a result of the above, this present policy has been designed to address the highlighted challenges and it is in full compliance with the provisions of the Trade Unions Act of 2004, the Directives of the Registrar of Trade Unions and the explanatory guidance received from the Honorable Attorney General of the Federation.

“PTAD is by virtue of the provisions of Section 17 of Trade Unions Act required to deduct Check-Off Dues from the monthly pension of the respective Union members and remit same to the relevant Umbrella Trade Union as defined by the Registrar of Trade Unions after observing due diligence on the legal status of the Trade Union, its members and jurisdictional scope, as specified by the Registrar of Trade Unions.

“This Policy is part of PTAD’s commitment to retain the highest standards of transparency, probity and accountability in matters of Check-off-Dues deduction and remittance. The Policy is further designed to streamline the process for the recognition of Trade Unions, right of membership, duties of PTAD, Trade Unions and pensioners and related matters.”