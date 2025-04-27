Empowerment, inspiration takes centre stage at Creators Nexus 2nd Edition

By Ayo Onikoyi

The much-anticipated second edition of Creators Nexus held on April 12, 2025, at the Daystar Christian Centre, was a resounding success, drawing together an array of creatives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. The event, themed “Greater Force,” was an empowering day of connection, inspiration, and creativity.

With a stellar lineup of panelists and guests , including Gaise Baba, Olushola Okodugha, Olushola Olaleye, Layi Wasabi, Timi Agbaje, Dr. Foy, and Greatman Takit and others, the event offered attendees a platform to gain invaluable insights on navigating the creative industry and embracing their purpose. Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, President of Woodhall Capital Group, delivered a powerful keynote address on the importance of structure for creatives. She emphasized, “The Holy Spirit is not allergic to structure; He works through it.”

The event also featured electrifying performances from Ore Macaulay, Desoji Arts, and other talented creatives, adding a touch of vibrancy to the gathering.

In a statement, event convener and content creator, Moromoluwatiketike Abolaji, shared, “Creators Nexus 2.0 was born out of a desire to provide a space where creatives can come together, learn, grow, and be inspired. We are creating a platform where everyone—regardless of their background—has the opportunity to thrive, and I’m proud to see that vision come to life.”

With panels, performances, and networking opportunities, Creators Nexus 2.0 was a transformative experience for all who attended, leaving them feeling motivated, inspired, and ready to take on the world.

The event proved that when creators come together, they can build a greater force that paves the way for success, growth, and empowerment.