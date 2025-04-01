Edo: Okpebholo sends message of hope ahead of tribunal judgment

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AHEAD of Wednesday’s delivery of the Edo State Governorship election tribunal’s judgment, Governor Monday Okpebholo has sent a message of hope and unity to supporters and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and residents in the State.

He urged all of them to maintain peace and order. “We have witnessed a vibrant and competitive electoral process, and I respect the legal avenues available to all parties. The tribunal’s decision is a crucial part of our democratic process, and we must all respect its authority.

“I want to emphasize that our State’s progress and development are paramount. We must not allow political differences to disrupt the peace and harmony we have worked so hard to build. I call on all political leaders, community leaders, and citizens to respect the rule of law, maintain peace and order, embrace unity, and avoid spreading misinformation.

“I have full confidence in our judiciary and its ability to deliver a fair and just judgment. I also have faith in the resilience and maturity of our people. Let us show the nation that we are people committed to democracy, peace, and progress. I thank you for your understanding and cooperation. May God bless our state.”