Doing ‘dirty work’ has made me successful – Funke Akindele

By Benjamin Njoku

Funke Akindele, the award-winning Nigerian actress, producer, and director, recently shared her thoughts on success and perseverance.

Despite her numerous accolades, Funke emphasized that she doesn’t dwell on them, but instead focuses on hard work and dedication.

During a conversation with Chude, the anchor of WithChude, Akindele stressed that success requires putting in the effort and doing the “dirty work.” She also highlighted the importance of spirituality, self-awareness, and originality in her ability to reinvent herself in the entertainment industry.

According to her, “A lot of people want to do what I’m doing, but I keep telling them: for you to be successful, you need to work hard. Do the dirty work.” Akindele, also known as the “Jenifa star,” has dominated the Nigerian box office for four consecutive years, delivering hit after hit. When asked about her consistency, she attributed it to being intentional and a perfectionist in everything she does.

The actress also shared a personal reflection on grief and emotional resilience, revealing that she doesn’t allow herself to break down due to personal problems. Instead, she processes her emotions and comes back refreshed.

She’s billed to be a guest on WithChude live later this month, where she will share deep insights into her journey, resilience, and the mindset behind her continued reinvention in the entertainment industry..