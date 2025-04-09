Dataphyte upscales editorial advisory board

By Sola Ogundipe

Dataphyte is expanding its Editorial Advisory Board to reflect the group’s growth as a socioeconomic think tank for health, education, economy, etc.

The new board fields 13 individuals with rich multi-sectoral expertise in socioeconomic development, democracy, AI, policy and think tank engagements in Africa and the Diaspora, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Prof Adeola Adenikiju is the Editorial Advisory Board Chair, Dr Leena Hoffmann as Vice Chair and Dr Temitope Laniran, Secretary.

Dataphyte’s CEO, Joshua Olufemi, said the EAB was established to uphold the rigor, relevance, and clarity of the upcoming think tank’s research outputs, ensuring high standards of academic and professional excellence are maintained and enhanced.

He reiterated that the roles and expectations of the EAB are centred on ensuring quality assurance. Key responsibilities include reviewing and providing critical feedback on Dataphyte’s research papers, policy briefs, and other publications.

Dataphyte’s CEO, Joshua Olufemi, said the Board will ensure quality. It will make sure research is correct, relevant, and clear. This keeps standards high for academic and professional work. Olufemi said the board’s role is quality control. They will review research papers and policy briefs. They will also give feedback on other publications.

Oluseyi Olufemi, the Research Lead, said this is part of a move to a subscription model. Paul Akinwunmi, the Website Manager, is pleased that the modern and easy to use site will host data-driven talks.

Khadijat Kareem, Head of Policy Research Communications, said the site will offer in-depth insights, investigations and data stories. The research arm plans self-funding to allow creative high-quality content.

Dataphyte is pleased to announce the upscaling of its Editorial Advisory Board to reflect the organisation’s trajectory as a Socioeconomic Think-Tank.

The newly appointed members of the Editorial Advisory Board are comprised of seasoned professionals and thought leaders across academia, public policy, media, technology, and open government practice.

The board fields 13 individuals with rich multi-sectoral expertise in socioeconomic development, democracy, Artificial Intelligence, policy and think tank engagements in Africa and the Diaspora, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Prof Adeola Adenikiju is the Editorial Advisory Board Chair, Dr Leena Hoffmann as the Vice Chair. and Dr Temitope Laniran, Secretary.

Dataphyte has excelled as a social enterprise, providing data access, insight, and technology services to businesses, governments, and development organisations, transforming socioeconomic data to power civic engagement and social accountability to envision a new path for growth in Africa, marking its five years of impact on the continent and the Diaspora.