Governor Lawal speaks at 2026 CEO Forum on aligning business decisions to unlock investments, economic growth

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State yesterday attended the CEO Forum 2026 and spoke on connecting capital to opportunities and aligning decisions to unlock productive investments and inclusive economic growth.

The governor delivered the Special Policy Address/NGWF Presentation at the event organised by the Global Compact Network Nigeria.

The theme of this year’s event, “Financing a Dignified Future: Aligning Business Action, Policy and Capital,” was held in Lagos.

The forum is a high-level, exclusive CEO Roundtable and Leadership Dialogue Discussion that brings together chief executives, senior government and policy leaders, oil and gas, energy, FMCG, manufacturing, construction, and infrastructure companies, trade commissioners and diplomatic representatives, as well as international development partners.

Governor Lawal spoke on how states compete for increasingly selective private capital and what distinguishes an economic opportunity from an investable proposition.

He provided insight into how Zamfara State, under his leadership, is working to bridge that gap in a way that can support both investor confidence and meaningful economic outcomes for its people.

The forum will create a high-level platform for business, government and capital providers to examine how their respective decisions can be better aligned to unlock productive investment and inclusive economic growth.

This year’s event focused on Connecting Capital to Opportunity by identifying where viable businesses, sectors and projects are failing to access capital and what would enable investment to move.

Strengthening Policy–Business Alignment creates surface policy and regulatory interventions capable of unlocking greater private-sector investment.

Mobilising Collaborative Finance explores how banks, development banks, DFIs and long-term investors can combine instruments and risk appetite to finance productive growth.

Not only that, the Advance Responsible Business Leadership concept examines what businesses themselves can do differently to improve investment readiness, strengthen local value chains and create durable economic value.

Defining the Dignity Dividend, on the other hand, explores how investment and growth can translate into better jobs, stronger businesses, increased productivity, local value creation and wider economic participation.

Securing Actionable Commitments identifies specific actions and partnerships that institutions represented in the room can advance over the following 6–12 months.

Other distinguished speakers at the event include CEOs of First Bank Group, Access Bank, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Nigerian Exchange Group, Chellarams Plc, SecureID Group, Greenwich Merchant Bank Plc, among others.

The organisers said the session will culminate in a live showcase of the Business Value and Sustainability Platform (BVSP) — a light-touch, standing coalition of business, capital, and policy actors designed to carry the conversation forward, including by shaping Nigeria’s private-sector contribution to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week.

This, they said, will include a dedicated Pan-African–Caribbean High-Level Dialogue taking place in New York on 22 September 2026.