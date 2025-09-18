Waterlight Save Initiative appoints Abdulrazaq as Chair of Advisory Board

By Benjamin Njoku

Waterlight Save Initiative (WSI) has appointed Ambassador (Professor) Olufolake Abdulrazaq as the new Chair of its Advisory Board.

WSI is a nonprofit organization focused on eradicating poverty through access to clean water, sanitation, and sustainable development solutions.

As Chair, Ambassador Abdulrazaq will play a critical role in shaping WSI’s strategic direction, strengthening international collaborations, and scaling up transformative programs aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The announcement was made in a statement released yesterday in Abuja by Dr. Prince Ero Ibhafidon, Founder and CEO of Waterlight Save Initiative.

A seasoned diplomat, academic, and passionate advocate for inclusive development, Ambassador (Prof.) Abdulrazaq brings a wealth of experience in humanitarian diplomacy, public service, and global development policy. Her proven track record in forging strategic partnerships and championing community-based development makes her an ideal leader to guide the organization’s advisory functions.

“We are honored to welcome H.E. Ambassador Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq as Chair of our Advisory Board,” said Dr. Ibhafidon. “Her remarkable experience and dedication to social impact will help us extend our reach and deepen our impact globally.”

Ibhafidon noted that her leadership is expected to bolster the organization’s ongoing mission to empower vulnerable communities through sustainable access to clean water, improved sanitation, and impactful educational interventions.

“Waterlight Save Initiative has made significant strides in humanitarian development, having impacted over 10 million children in Nigeria through a range of initiatives — including clean water projects, hygiene and sanitation education, and school-based health programs,” he said.

“The organization has built strong partnerships with governments, multilateral agencies, NGOs, and private sector actors to drive sustainable solutions at the grassroots level.”

He emphasized that with this new appointment, WSI aims to further its international impact, drawing on Ambassador Abdulrazaq’s global network and visionary leadership.

Ambassador Abdulrazaq is widely recognized for her work in international diplomacy, women and youth empowerment, and policy advocacy. She has held several key diplomatic and advisory roles and is committed to championing the rights of underserved populations, particularly in Africa. Her academic and policy contributions span international relations, governance, and sustainable development.