Charterhouse Lagos showcases British educational excellence, hosts Abuja reception

RECEPTION: From Left – Mr. Mark Healy, Head of Secondary School, Charterhouse Lagos; Ms. Nankling Danfulani, Trade Adviser, UK Department for International Trade; H.E. Richard Montgomery CMG, British High Commissioner to Nigeria; Mr. John Todd, Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos and Ms. Enitan Olufojude, Marketing Manager, Charterhouse Lagos.

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E. Richard Montgomery CMG, hosted an exclusive evening reception at his residence in Maitama, Abuja, to introduce Charterhouse Lagos – West Africa’s first British independent school.

The prestigious event was attended by notable figures from the diplomatic corps, government, business, and education sectors.

Held at the High Commissioner’s residence in Maitama, the event offered guests a glimpse into the vision and values of Charterhouse Lagos, a pioneering institution that brings over 400 years of British educational heritage to the heart of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, H.E. Richard Montgomery CMG remarked, “Charterhouse Lagos represents an exciting and significant step in strengthening the educational partnership between the United Kingdom and Nigeria. It blends the tradition and rigour of British independent schooling with a forward-looking, global approach tailored for the Nigerian context.

“I am delighted to support this institution as it raises the bar for excellence and leadership development in West Africa.”

Charterhouse Lagos officially commenced its Primary School operations in September 2024 and is already gaining recognition for its nurturing environment, international teaching staff, and commitment to academic distinction, character formation, and cultural fluency.

The school is now accepting admissions for both the Primary School and its newly launched Secondary and Boarding School, set to open in September 2025.

The purpose-built campus will offer world-class boarding facilities for students in Years 7 to 9, with a vision to grow year by year, creating a holistic and enriching environment for learning and personal growth.

John Todd, Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos, said: “We are immensely proud of what we have started and deeply excited about what lies ahead. Our vision is to nurture young people who are not only academically excellent but also confident, compassionate, and globally minded.

“With our international faculty, purpose-driven curriculum, and state-of-the-art facilities, Charterhouse Lagos is setting a new benchmark for education in Nigeria and across the region.”

Charterhouse Lagos is committed to producing the next generation of global leaders, grounded in the values of integrity, resilience, and service. Its unique blend of heritage and innovation positions it as a trailblazer on the continent.