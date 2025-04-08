Boko Haram: Zulum calls for coordinated security efforts

Gov. Zulum

Gov. Babagana Zulum has reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian military and other security agencies in their efforts to protect citizens.

The governor gave the assurance at the opening of the expanded State Security Council meeting on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Zulum, however, emphasised the need for coordinated action between the military, police, and local authorities to address the persistent threat of Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Nigerian military, the police, the Department of State Services and other agencies in securing the state.

The governor expressed gratitude for their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and order, saying the recent surge in Boko Haram attacks had exposed critical gaps in the state’s security framework.

“While we recognise the hard work and commitment of our security forces, we cannot shy away from the fact that the situation is becoming increasingly dire,” Zulum said.

He highlighted specific incidents, including the attacks in Sabongeri and Wulgo, which have caused significant concerns for security in the entire region.

Zulum urged the Federal Government to take a holistic approach in addressing the security crisis in Borno.

The governor suggested a combination of military reinforcement, intelligence sharing, and strategic resource deployment.

He also called on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, provide Borno with the necessary support to prevent further deterioration in security. (NAN)