Benue: Armed herders kill village head, seven others in separate attacks

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The village head of Taki Village in Mbalagh Council Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, Chief Drorugh Taki, has been reportedly murdered by suspected armed herdsmen.

This came as seven persons were also gruesomely killed in Agbo Vengav community in Gwer West LGA of the state.

A source disclosed that the village head was murdered Friday evening near Akpanaja while on his way back to Makurdi on a motorbike with his son.

According to the source, the son of the murdered chief, who was with his father at the time of the attack, had not been traced after the incident.

He said, “He was riding with his father when they ran into the ambush near Akpanaja around 3pm today. His father was killed, and no one has seen him as we speak; his whereabouts is unknown.”

Meanwhile, at least seven persons, including women and children, were also murdered in an early Friday morning attack in Agbo Vengav community in Gwer West LGA of the state.

The assailants reportedly attacked the community Friday morning at about 1am, shooting and killing anyone that jumped out of their homes following the continuous sound of gunshots in the community.

He said, “They came unexpectedly, and the attack was unprovoked. Moreover, people were fast asleep when they struck around 1am, shooting sporadically.

“They killed seven persons, including women and children, who could not escape from their homes before they caught up with them.

“So many persons were also injured, and several others were taken and whisked into the bush by the attackers.

“The attack has forced the people to flee the community, seeking where they could hide, as most communities in Gwer West have been coming under attacks by armed herdsmen.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent CSP Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful.