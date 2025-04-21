Bayern’s Manuel Neuer, Upamecano return to training

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer and French international defender Dayot Upamecano returned to training on Monday, raising hopes they could play again this season.

Bayern issued a statement saying Upamecano, Neuer and back-up goalie Daniel Peretz had returned to training with the ball.

Both Neuer and Upamecano have been out since March.

Upamecano suffered a left knee injury in the Nations League quarter-final penalty shoot-out victory over Croatia.

Neuer suffered a calf injury during Bayern’s Champions League last-16 first leg win over Bayer Leverkusen in early March.

Bayern are on course to win the Bundesliga title, they are eight points clear of defending champions Leverkusen with four matches remaining.

AFP