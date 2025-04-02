Bamidele canvasses strategic investments in education to produce global billionaires

Opeyemi Bamidele

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, weekend, challenged governments at all levels, corporate organisations and philanthropists to invest more in education to produce global billionaires and brands.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central in the Senate, highlighted how developed and emerging nations in Asia, Europe and North America leveraged education as a veritable tool of socio-economic transformation to attain national aspirations.

He made these calls after Ekiti State University conferred Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) on him at its 29th convocation on its main campus in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Bamidele received the honour yesterday alongside Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji and Chairman, Governing Board, Bank of Industry, Dr. Mansur Muhtar, thus making it the third honorary doctorate he has received between January 2003 and March 2025.

In his address at the convocation, Bamidele emphasised the significance of education for the socio-economic transformation of nations worldwide which, according to him, had deployed to attain their development goals and conquer their heinous challenges.

He specifically observed: “When I talk about quality education, I mean the kind of education that liberates minds; that meaningfully transforms generations and that unlocks doors to limitless opportunities across all sectors.

“In this sense, education is a veritable tool that all developed and emerging countries the world over have leveraged to get to where they are today. This tool is equally available to us as a people in the pursuit of our national aspiration.”

To realise significant socio-economic development across all sectors, however, Bamidele noted that this required “providing not only an enabling environment, but also a highly competitive one for our nation to be globally competitive.

“It also entails purposeful public investments in our younger generations, and we act now. It, no doubt, demands sustained and strategic support from private interests across all sectors that produce the global brands and billionaires.

“This is the credible template that produced Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla; Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon Inc; Mark Zuckerberg, Co-founder of FaceBook and Instagram; Larry Page, CEO of Google; Warren Buffet, the proud owner of Berkshire Hathaway Inc and many more.”

In his address, the Vice- chancellor of the university, Prof. Ayodele Joseph, enumerated projects, which Bamidele facilitated for the institution, including construction of male and female hostels for medical students, mini stadium and construction of FM Radio Station.

Ayodele noted further some notable efforts of the university alumni, through strategic connection and intervention within the last one year, citing different projects the Senate leader facilitated for the university community.

The vice chancellor, also, noted that the success of the institution could be linked to improvement in the monthly subvention of the university from N260 million to N410 million monthly.