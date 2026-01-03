Investment in education not gamble – Shettima

Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday said that no investment in education is a gamble.

The Vice President, who said that the education sector remains a deliberate commitment to securing a better future for Nigeria, described it as the most powerful tool for development, economic empowerment, and societal liberation.

Speaking during the combined convocation ceremonies of Kashim Ibrahim University in Borno State, where a total of 2,294 students graduated across three academic sessions (2022/2023, 2023/2024 and 2024/2025), the Vice President said, “No investment in education is ever a gamble. It is a conscious plan for a better, more secure future.”

He urged the graduating students to see themselves as ambassadors of integrity, service, and excellence, noting that their conduct would define the reputation of the institution.

The Vice President, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, was quoted as saying: “Wherever life takes you, you carry the name and values of Kashim Ibrahim University. You must shun ethical shortcuts and moral compromise.”

He pointed out that Borno State and its government understand the consequences of neglecting education, having endured years of disruption caused by insurgency.

“Borno has paid a heavy price for the years education was disrupted. Yet, the people chose resilience over despair and learning over loss,” he said.

Describing the graduands as pioneers of the university, VP Shettima reminded them that history has placed a special responsibility on their shoulders.

“You are the first torchbearers of this institution. History will judge this university by what you become and how you conduct yourselves,” he added.

He commended the academic and administrative leadership of the institution, including its pioneer Vice-Chancellor, current management, lecturers, and staff, for laying what he termed “a solid foundation for learning in the heart of the North-East.”

The VP praised Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, describing him as “a leader whose vision turned an idea into an enduring institution.”

“This convocation is proof that true leadership measures power by the number of lives it enlightens,” he maintained, just as he applauded the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, for his commitment to the state, even at the height of the Boko Haram insurgency.

“Alhaji Indimi’s wealth has consistently been deployed for the good of society, especially when Borno needed it most,” he added.

Senator Shettima further acknowledged the role of traditional institutions, particularly the Shehu of Borno, even as acknowledged the solidarity shown by North-East governors during the darkest days of insurgency in the region.

In a symbolic gesture, the Vice President announced the donation of two electric vehicles to support the university’s shuttle services, saying “these vehicles are a modest contribution to ease mobility within the campus and support the learning environment”.

Earlier, Governor Zulum of Borno State announced automatic employment for 81 best graduating students of the university, and immediate postgraduate sponsorships within and outside Nigeria.

“Excellence must be rewarded. These young men and women have earned the confidence of the Borno State Government,” Zulum said.

He urged the graduates to step into the world as worthy ambassadors of the institution and agents of development.

The Chancellor of the university, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi II, pledged to work towards the accelerated growth of the institution.

“I accept this responsibility with humility and commitment. I will work tirelessly to advance the development of Kashim Ibrahim University,” the monarch said.

He thanked the Vice President for initiating the establishment of the university and Governor Zulum for finding him worthy of the appointment.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Babagana Gutti, disclosed that the university’s ultra-modern teaching hospital, nearing completion, would be the largest and most equipped in the country.

“When completed, our teaching hospital will stand as a national reference point for medical training and service delivery,” he said.

Prof. Gutti added that the institution, established during Shettima’s tenure as Governor of Borno State, has been ranked the fastest-growing university in Nigeria, noting that over 50 physical projects were completed by the state government.

Highlights of the convocation included the installation of the Ooni of Ife as Chancellor of the university and the conferment of honorary Doctor of Letters degrees on him and international businessman, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi.

Best graduating students were also awarded MSc and PhD scholarships by Vice President Shettima.