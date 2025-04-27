Atedo Peterside lends voice to anonymous critique of Supreme Court’s LG autonomy ruling

Atedo Peterside

By Nwafor Sunday

An anonymous post on the X Platform has stirred a debate over the Nigerian Supreme Court’s ruling on Local Government autonomy.

The post raised a question about the inconsistency in judicial decisions, saying: “Dear Nigerian Supreme Court, so elected governors can’t appoint Local Government Caretaker Committees, but a military administrator can appoint a Local Government Sole Administrator? That means your judgment on LG autonomy has been set aside.”

The message, which pointed to perceived contradictions in the judiciary’s handling of Local Government autonomy, quickly caught the attention of Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and Co-Chair of the Agenda 2050 Steering Committee.

Peterside, known for his outspoken views on governance and democracy, responded on his verified X account, clarifying that he was not the author of the message but expressed strong support for its sentiment.

“I doff my hat to the unknown author because he/she has told the Nigerian Judiciary to wake up to their responsibility regarding the preservation of our democracy, which they are helping to destroy,” Peterside wrote. His reaction emphasizes growing concern over the judiciary’s role in safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic processes.

Vanguard recently reported that Ibok Ekwe Ibas, a retired Vice Admiral and the Sole Administrator for Rivers State, approved the appointment of 23 sole administrators for the local council areas in the state, sparking public debate.