Appointments: Again, FG denounces allegations of nepotism

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA- The Federal Government has again denounced allegations of nepotism in its appointments, and expressed its “unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness, equity, and national unity”.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume made the clarification in a statement issued Friday in Abuja and signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations in his office, Segun Imohiosen.

He said; “The Government categorically refutes claims of lopsidedness and emphasizes its unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness, equity, and national unity. All appointments are made in strict adherence to federal character principle, as enshrined in Section 14 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Altered).

“It is notable to mention that, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, believes strongly in the unity of Nigeria and is guided by the ideals of fairness and tenets of justice in all appointments. This Administration is dedicated to ensuring that all regions and demographics of the country are adequately represented in its institutions and agencies”.

The SGF urged the public to disregard unfounded speculations and rely on official Government sources for accurate information.

According to him, the Government remains steadfast in its pursuit of a prosperous, united and equitable Nigeria, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu Administration.

“Pokers of embers of hate and disunity who carry tendentious and unfounded allegations should never be taken seriously by Nigerians.

“Inquiries with respect to this matter can be channeled through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation which is the official custodian of such appointments”, he added.