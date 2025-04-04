Anambra Guber: Soludo picks nomination form, cleared to contest APGA’s primary

Gov. Soludo

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has cleared Governor Chukwuma Soludo as he picked his nomination form for the upcoming primary election in Anambra state.

Governor Soludo, who has been endorsed by various groups and individuals for a second term in office, picked his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APGA National Secretariat in Abuja.

The Party’s National Working Committee, led by Ezeokenwa Sly certified him fit for the primary election scheduled for April 5, 2025.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Ejimofor Opara, the development marks a significant milestone in the history of Anambra State elections, as Governor Soludo becomes the first aspirant to seek re-election based on his proven track record of performance.

He said :”The APGA primary election promises to be a historic event, with over 3,260 delegates set to choose their preferred candidate. The Party’s leadership has been praised for its commitment to peaceful and stable politics, with the screening process conducted without any rancor or controversy.

“As the Party prepares for the primary election, APGA members and supporters are optimistic about the future of the Party and the state. With its emphasis on progressive leadership and solutions-driven governance, APGA is poised to continue making a positive impact in Anambra State.